Bengaluru: BBMP collects suggestions ahead of Budget 2022-23

Ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Budget 2022-23, chief commissioner of the civic agency Gaurav Gupta and administrator Rakesh Singh collected suggestions from the public representatives Thursday.

“There is a need to look at the development works in the BBMP limits and to lead with sustainable economic conditions. It is needed to focus on the development of the city. It is BBMP’s responsibility to focus on the development of the city and provide the necessary infrastructure to the citizens. We requested for the valuable suggestions of the ministers, MPs and MLAs on the Budget keeping in mind BBMP’s revenue,” Singh said.

Gupta pointed out that property tax collection has been given high priority in order to increase the source of income in BBMP. “It is important to expedite the process of identifying unauthorised buildings and bringing them under the jurisdiction of property tax and meanwhile, the work to install LED lights on the streets is on,” he said.

Leaders of different political parties urged that Rs 2-3 crore should be allocated in each ward to resolve the issues.

The points that were discussed in the meeting were maintaining the garbage management process and installation of GPS on compactors and auto tippers; Maintenance of parks, installation of children’s toys and ensuring that the security personnel are in place; Priority to other programmes, including distribution of laptops to the poorest of the poor under the welfare programme.

Keeping the rising demand of the citizens from the 110 villages which have been recently added to the municipal limits in mind, the representatives also demanded restoration of roads.

Enhancement of urban infrastructure, including the construction of footpaths, development of lakes, maintenance of CCTV cameras at vital points of the city and pruning of tree branches to avoid mishaps were also discussed.