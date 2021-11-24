Bengaluru: BBMP allows usage of swimming pools in apartment complexes

With a gradual decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, residents residing in apartment complexes, and gated communities will now be able to use gymnasiums, sporting facilities and swimming pools within the premises as long as they are adhering to the Covid protocols.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a circular dated November 23 said that swimming pools can operate at 50% capacity and will have to display the number of people allowed in a batch at the entrance.

“Fifty per cent of each batch shall be allowed with a display of the number of allowable at the entrance. At the entry, all shall be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms. Only asymptomatics shall be allowed. Only those with two-dose vaccination certificates shall be allowed. After every batch, the restrooms, walkways and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected using 1 per cent Sodium Hypochlorite solution,” the circular signed by the BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta read.

The civic body has retained the other guidelines which it stated in its circular dated October 11 wherein it has allowed the functioning of Clubhouse/community halls and other common closed places for events such as marriage provided the attendees should ensure strict Covid appropriate behaviour. The residents should also be ensured that no over-crowding takes place and in no instance, more than 400 numbers are allowed.