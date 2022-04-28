Bengaluru: BBMP administrator asks officials to complete infrastructural, repair works on time

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Rakesh Singh Thursday instructed the officials of the civic body to complete the infrastructural projects and carry out repair works on time.

Addressing a virtual review meeting on the works being executed by the BBMP, he said, “Instead of blaming other departments like BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), all the roads and footpaths in the city should be maintained properly. Remove and replace broken slab stones and misplaced kerb stones immediately. The road work taken up by the smart city project should be in a good condition. Pending works of the smart city roads should be completed quickly to allow smooth vehicular movement.”

He also instructed the zonal level officials to often inspect the works taken up by the BBMP, especially the works related to the solid waste management and storm water drain development.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “It should be ensured that the roads and the footpaths within the city are in a good condition and well maintained. Senior officers of the wards should ensure this. Debris on footpaths, roadside should be removed. Good opinion could be formed about the BBMP only when we solve the problems before the public raises complaints. So, officials have to solve the issues at the grass-root level itself. Keep the roads and footpaths clean.”

Gupta also warned that the officials should be ready to address the issues arising during monsoon. He also ordered that the flex banners and hoardings be removed. “It should be ensured that there are no flex banners and hoardings in the city. Officials should monitor these. Illegal OFC cables should also be removed,” he said.