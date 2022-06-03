Bengaluru-based private firm joins Nasa’s PACE Mission

Datair Technology Pvt Ltd (Ambee), a global platform for hyperlocal and geospatial datasets on air quality, weather, pollen, soil, water vapour and fire, announced on Thursday that it will be joining US-based space agency Nasa’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) Mission as an early adopter.

According to the National Aeronautics Space Administration (Nasa), PACE is currently in the design phase of mission development. It is scheduled to launch in 2024, extending and improving Nasa’s over 20-year record of satellite observations of global ocean biology, aerosols and clouds. The data collected will be utilised by the scientific community, including universities and government agencies, to forecast weather and carry out research that can aid in mitigating climate change.

Madhusudhan Anand, CTO and co-founder of Ambee, said, “We are excited to be a part of Nasa’s PACE mission. At Ambee, our mission is to help people breathe cleaner air by making accurate, real-time, actionable air quality data easily accessible to governments, businesses, and people to improve everyone’s lives. This collaboration with Nasa and PACE scientists will allow us to develop in-depth solutions that can mitigate the impact of climate change and strengthen our vision of creating a healthier, cleaner and better planet.”

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, as of January this year, 132 cities have pollution levels below national standards. The assessment of increasing air pollution rates through data can help mitigate the oncoming environmental crisis. For instance, PACE’s data assessment on aerosol suspension can also calculate emissions, forecast visibility, understand extreme weather events and account for climate risks. Ambee’s air quality datasets are primed to become more accurate with access to Nasa’s hyperspectral and polarimetric PACE data. Governing bodies, private companies, and individual initiatives will have access to new and improved datasets to derive correlations and strategise risk mitigation with solutions, a statement from Ambee read.

Understanding pollutants would aid in important functions including forecasting visibility, understanding extreme temperatures, accounting for carbon emissions and climate risk, predicting health impacts.

“Air quality is a pressing global concern, and the PACE mission aims to make significant advances to aid air quality improvement. PACE brings exciting new technology for the study of oceans and atmospheres. The goal of PACE science is to provide benefits to society,” said Lorraine Remer, atmospheric scientist at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She has spent 21 years at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center involved in remote-sensing aerosols.