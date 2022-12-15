scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Bengaluru-based PotHoleRaja on mission mode to repair roads using recycled plastic

A stretch of road being repaired (Express)

While the civic agency in Bengaluru receives brickbats for pothole-riddled roads, which this year led to several fatal accidents, the PotHoleRaja, a civic tech start-up, is working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the citizens to rid the roads of potholes in order to reduce the number of accidents.

Founded in 2016 by Prathap Bhimasena Rao and Sourabh Kumar, the startup has fixed close to 30,000 potholes across the country.

The company in July this year recently laid a road using its patented product, GridMats, outside Ecoworld campus in Bellandur. The material used to lay the road is made from recycled polypropylene. Through GridMats, the intent is to use plastic waste to make long-lasting and sustainable roads and pavements. The technology does not use steel reinforcements as used in conventionally constructed concrete roads.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Kumar, who is the director of PotHoleRaja, said that the stories of people dying due to potholes triggered them to start the venture.

“For both of us, the examples and the news stories of people dying because of potholes were definitely a trigger. For Prathap, another important aspect to start PotHoleRaja was when he was working abroad with different companies and traveling to different countries, people always used to address India as a beautiful country with an amazing culture but used to add that the roads are horrible. This definitely was not a very pleasing story to hear,” he said.

Elaborating further on GridMats, Kumar said, “It is our patented technology and it is completely made out of recycled plastic (polypropylene plastic waste). There are no chemicals or additives added to it. When we started the organisation, we understood that the biggest issue is to first understand how strong the base is. We wanted to see if we could use alternate materials as well.”

“As of today, we have installed 5,000 square metre pf GridMat in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai and very soon we will be starting our operations even in Hyderabad. There are enquiries from North India too. People from Africa have connected with us and they are interested in introducing our technology there. We are hopeful that we can put our plastic waste to better use and make long-lasting roads and pavements,” he said.

Talking about the road outside the Ecoworld Campus in Bellandur, Kumar said, “We have made a connecting road out of GridMats. We have used roughly 3,000 kg of plastic waste in that project. It is almost 40 per cent cheaper than the traditional concrete road laying process. We have also constructed roads inside a well-known apartment community building on the Budigere Road. Furthermore, we have also laid roads inside a factory in Hosur and in Tumkur and both of them witness heavy duty movement,” he said.

PotHoleRaja also partners with the BBMP for a lot of road development projects. “We partner with BBMP for a lot of road development projects, most of them funded through CSR, but we work with them so that we can bring more innovation. For example, in Peenya, an entire foothpath and the drain covers were made with GridMat reinforcement. We ensure the roads are designed for futuristic usage which can be replicated across different parts of the city as well,” Kumar said.

PotHoleRaja is also approached by citizens for the repair of roads. Kumar said that a lot of people took cold asphalt mix from them to fill small potholes.

He explained, “One small little pothole in front of an apartment or on the road leading to houses doesn’t really need a lot of effort and can be done hassle free. In fact, some people have just taken the cold asphalt bags from us and repaired potholes on their own.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:25:28 pm
