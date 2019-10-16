Bengaluru-based Mantri Developers’ Director stopped from flying to Singapore

The director of Bengaluru real estate group Mantri Developers, Snehal Mantri, was detained at the Indra Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a lookout notice was issued by the Union Ministry. In July, Eight FIRs were registered against Mantri developers after a few home buyers lodged a cheating complaint against the company management.

Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park police requested the Union home Ministry to issue a lookout notice against Mantri, her husband Sushil Mantri, who is the chairman and managing director of Mantri Developers, son Pratik and six others.

Immigration officials on Tuesday stopped Snehal from boarding a Singapore flight and informed Cubbon Park police about the incident. The police officials, however, said they didn’t require her custody as she had already been issued a notice to appear for questioning. She was then sent back from the airport.

According to the complaint filed by home buyers, the real estate group failed to give them possession of the housing units they brought in Mantri Webcity Apartments in Hennur, East Bengaluru, in the year 2016.

The police had sought a lookout notice against the developers fearing that they would flee the country.