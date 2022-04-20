Bengaluru: Basavanagudi residents, traders oppose pedestrianisation of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road

Traders and residents of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Basavanagudi, South Bengaluru are opposing the pedestrianisation of the area.

The Basavanagudi Traders’ Association and various residents welfare associations (RWA) recently staged protests against the local authority charging that the implementation of the work was on in the absence of public consultations. They also alleged that it will create inconvenience for the general public and result in them losing their business.

“The pedestrianisation of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road will affect our business and it is sure that the work will also lead to traffic congestion in the road,” said M. Venkatesh, president, Basavanagudi Traders’ Association.

Heritage Basavanagudi Residents’ Welfare Forum president R.K. Guruprasad, said the project is unnecessary and it will destroy the heritage character of the area.

According to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) Commissioner V. Manjula, the entire stretch of 650 metres from Tagore Circle to Ramakrishna Ashrama Circle will be white-topped and only the middle section of 350 metres from the flower market to Vyasaraja Mutt Circle will be pedestrianised. “We were open to a public consultation on the project. The project was proposed in 2015 when a study was taken up as part of a Karnataka-Germany collaboration after taking several stakeholder consultations the project was finalised,” she said.

“The project has been part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, 2020 for Bengaluru and has been approved by the Karnataka government,” she added.