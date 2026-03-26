Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta zoo to get 25-metre solar-powered tower: See city skyline and wild elephants from one spot

The Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday signed a Rs 5-crore Memorandum of Understanding with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies to construct a new public observation tower on the zoo premises.

The 25-metre-tall proposed tower, which will accommodate 50-70 visitors at a time, will also be equipped with solar energy and rainwater harvesting capability. The skyline of the city will be visible from this vantage point during zoo hours, while also functioning as a safe wildlife observation spot.

The design for the tower has been finalised, and construction is set to start in April, with completion by the end of the year.