Betting on customers’ gold: How a Bengaluru bank manager siphoned Rs 4.12 crore for online gambling

The accused allegedly misused his access to locker keys and, during the branch manager's absence, gradually removed small quantities of pledged gold (Image generated using AI).

A 34-year-old assistant manager of a national bank’s Girinagar branch has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off nearly 2.7 kg of gold from customers’ lockers and pledging it to fund online betting and gambling, the Bengaluru police said Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The accused, Kiran Kumar, allegedly misused his access to locker keys and, during the branch manager’s absence, gradually removed small quantities of pledged gold.

The fraud came to light on January 2, when customers returned to redeem their pledged jewellery. The customer complained to the bank officials. A verification of lockers revealed discrepancies in 24 packets, while 21 were partially emptied, three were completely missing. Preliminary investigation estimated that 2,783 grams of gold, worth around ₹4 crore, had been stolen.