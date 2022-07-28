Bengaluru bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

A 55-year-old bank employee, who had reportedly availed loans from at least 40 instant loan mobile applications, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Kengeri Monday morning.

The man was identified as Nanda Kumar, a resident of Nagadevanagally and an employee of a co-operative bank. According to railway police, Nanda Kumar left behind a note where he listed at least 40 mobile applications and the harassment by their representatives. The police are yet to ascertain the total amount that Nanda Kumar had availed as loan.

A police officer said he had a troubled marriage life. Nanda Kumar reportedly could not repay the interest amount of the loans taken from these applications, the police said. The lenders, who had morphed Nanda Kumar’s images, had allegedly threatened to upload the photographs on porn websites. In the note, Nanda Kumar mentioned that the representatives of the instant loan applications were sending lewd messages and porn content to his contacts and friends to make it look as if he had sent those to them.

A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused.

Such instances of harassment are not new in Bengaluru. According to a police officer, these loan applications offer money at a high rate of interest and are usually not controlled by any authority. “They get access to the personal details of their victims and start blackmailing them to pay more interest money,” the officer added.

The officer further said, “When the victims fail to pay, their social media accounts are hacked and obscene images are sent to their friends and family members. They also form WhatsApp groups in which they humiliate the victims.”