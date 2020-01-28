Bengaluru: Bangladeshi teenager kept in confinement, raped

The girl, police said, was brought to Bengaluru by a woman who promised her a job. The woman allegedly confined her in a room after she refused to work as a sex worker, police said.

The two, according to the girl, met at a railway station after she illegally entered India by crossing a trans-boundary river.

A police official said, “The victim was forced to prostitution by offering her the decent job in Bengaluru. We have rescued the victim and sent her to the government-run rehabilitation centre. As per the complaint by the victim we are investigating and trying to arrest the accused. The victim doesn’t know which area she was locked up.”

On January 23, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police cracked a human trafficking case and arrested two Bangladesh nationals and rescued two Bangladeshi women.

According to the CCB police, the victims were brought to Bengaluru and forced into prostitution.

The arrested have been identified as Ashrafur Mondal(29) and Hussein Tutul(30), and were staying in Channasandra in Bengaluru.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, a special team conducted a raid on a house at Channasandra and two of the victims were rescued.