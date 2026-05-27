Bakrid celebrations: Know diversions, road closures across Bengaluru city

Written by Neysa Mary

The Bengaluru city traffic police have issued traffic restrictions and diversions in many parts of the city on account of Bakrid festival celebrations on Thursday.

The traffic restrictions have been announced during morning and afternoon hours in six traffic police limits.

KG Halli traffic limits: 5 am to 2 pm

Prayer venue: From Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle.

Vehicular movement will be restricted from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle.

Alternative Routes

– Vehicles coming from Nagawara Junction towards Shivajinagar should take a left at Nagawara Junction, proceed towards Hennur Junction Road,

take a right towards HBR 80 Feet Road, then via Chandrika Junction, Lingarajapuram Flyover, Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police Station limits,

Robertson Road Junction, and proceed through Haines Road to reach Shivajinagar.

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-Vehicles coming from Shivajinagar towards Nagawara Junction must compulsorily take a right turn at Spencer Road, proceed via Coles Road

and Veeres Road towards Hennur, Banaswadi, and Nagawara Junction.

– Vehicles coming from R T Nagar towards Nagawara Junction through Kaval Byrasandra should take a left near Pushpanjali Theatre, then a right

towards Veerannapalya Junction and proceed to Nagawara Junction.

No Parking Zones : Parking of all types of vehicles will be prohibited from Pottery Circle to Nagawara Junction.

Parking Arrangements: Participators praying near Eidgah Ground and Bilal Mosque may park on Alphons School Cross Road and Pillanna Garden Road.

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Participants praying near Umar Masjid and Arabic College may park on Umar Masjid 4th Cross Road and HBR 9th Cross Road.

Participators praying near Masjid-e-Munawwar may park on HBR 80 feet Road 1st Cross.

Pulakeshinagar traffic police limits: 7 am to noon

Prayer Venue : Khuddus Saheb Eidgah Ground on Millers Road.

Traffic Restrictions:

-Vehicles coming from Old Uday TV Junction towards Millers Road and St. John’s Church Road will be temporarily restricted.

-Vehicles coming from Haines Road and St. John’s Church Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road will be temporarily restricted.

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– Vehicles from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St. John’s Church Road will also be temporarily restricted.

Alternative Routes:

-Vehicles from Old Uday TV Junction towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road should take a right turn at Old Uday TV Junction, proceed to Bamboo Bazaar Junction, continue via Netaji Road, take a right at Promenade Road, move through Haines Road, and then proceed to St John’s Church Road.

– Vehicles from Haines Road and St. John’s Church Road towards Millers road and Nandidurga Road should use Bamboo Bazaar Service Road, proceed through Cantonment Road, take a left and then a right onto Queens Road, reach Old Uday TV Junction, take a right, and proceed via Jayamahal Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road.

– Vehicles from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St. John’s Church Road should take a left onto Benson Cross Road, then a right at Bore Bank Road near G.K. Vale Junction, and proceed through Haines Road.

No Parking Zones:

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– Parking of all vehicles on Millers Road will be temporarily prohibited.

Chamarajpet police limits: 8 am to completion

Prayer Venues : Mosque near B.B. Junction on Mysore Road, BBMP Playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajpet

Traffic Restrictions

– Vehicular movement from Toll Gate Junction through B B Junction, over the BGS Flyover up to Town Hall will be temporarily prohibited.

– Traffic from Town Hall towards Mysore Road via BGS Flyover, BB Junction, and Toll Gate Junction will also be prohibited.

Alternative Routes:

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– Vehicles coming from Mysore side towards Town Hall should take a left at Kimco Junction in Byatarayanapura Traffic Police limits and proceed via Vijayanagar.

– Vehicles coming from Town Hall towards Mysore should use the service road below BGS Flyover. Heavy vehicles should take a right at Veterinary Junction and proceed via Goods Shed Road. Light vehicles should take a right at Sirsi Junction and proceed via J J Nagar, Tank Bund Road, Binny Mill Junction, and Hunasemara.

– Vehicles travelling from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet towards Majestic should proceed via Chamarajpet 1st Main Road, 5th Cross Road, Mysore Road, Sirsi Circle, and Binny Mill Road.

RT Nagar Traffic police limits: 6.30 am to 1 pm

Prayer Venue: In front of HMT Ground on 80 Feet Road, R T Nagar.

Traffic Restrictions

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– Traffic from CBI Road towards R T Nagar Main Road and Dinnur Main Road.

– Traffic from Jayamahal Road towards R T Nagar and Dinnur.

– Traffic from J C Nagar Police Station Junction on Jayamahal Road towards Haj Bhavan on Nandidurga Road.

Alternative Routes:

– Vehicles coming from CBI Road towards R.T. Nagar Main Road and Dinnur Main Road should proceed from Sanjaynagar Cross via BB Road near Four Seasons Hotel, take a left onto Taralabalu Road, then proceed through Gundu Rao Circle, Water Tank, PRTC Junction, and towards Devegowda Road.

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– Vehicles coming from Jayamahal Road towards R T Nagar and Dinnur should proceed via CQAL Cross, Water Tank Junction, PRTC Junction, and Devegowda Road.

– Vehicles coming from J C Nagar Police Station Junction towards Haj Bhavan should proceed via Priyadarshini and Jayamahal Palace Gate through Cantonment and Millers Road.

– Vehicles coming from Haj Bhavan on Millers Road may proceed through Cantonment and Jayamahal Palace Gate towards Jayamahal Road.

Mico Layout traffic police limits: 8 am to noon

Prayer Venue: At Gurappanapalya Junction on Bannerghatta Main Road.

Traffic Restrictions

– Bannerghatta Main Road from Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction.

– Bannerghatta Main Road from Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction.

– 39th Cross Road from Gurappanapalya Junction to Reddy Hospital Junction.

Alternative Routes:

– Vehicles coming from Dairy Circle should take a right at Sagar Junction, proceed via Tilak Nagar Main Road, take a left at Swagath Junction, continue through East End Main Road, take a left at East End Junction, take a U-turn at Jayadeva U-turn Junction, proceed via Outer Ring Road, take the free left at Jayadeva Junction Service Road, and reconnect to Bannerghatta Main Road.

– Vehicles coming from G D Mara Junction (Nexus Vega City Mall Junction) towards Dairy Circle should take the free left at Sai Ram Junction Service Road, proceed to Jayadeva Junction, take a left, then a right at East End Junction, continue through East End Main Road, reach Swagath Junction, take a right, then take a left at Sagar Junction and proceed towards Dairy Circle.

KS Layout police limits: 8 am to noon

Prayer Venue : Eidgah Ground on Outer Ring Road.

Traffic Restrictions:

– Traffic from Kanakapura Main Road Sarakki Signal to Outer Ring Road K.S. Layout Signal will be restricted.

Alternative Routes:

– Vehicles from Sarakki Signal on Kanakapura Main Road should proceed via Sarakki Market, Banashankari Bus Stand (left turn), Bendre Circle, and then reach Outer Ring Road to continue towards their destinations.

(Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express)