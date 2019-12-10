Bengaluru: Baiyyappanahalli yard remodelling, list of trains cancelled till Feb 2020

Baiyyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru. Photo/Wikimedia Commons Baiyyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

The South Western Railway (SWR) has cancelled two trains while 10 others stay partially cancelled till the end of February 2020, as work to remodel the yard in Baiyyappanahalli, Bengaluru is underway.

According to SWR officials, the two trains cancelled are Bengaluru Cantonment – Vijayawada Daily Passenger (Train No. 56503) and Vijayawada – Bengaluru Cantonment Daily Passenger (Train No. 56504). “While Train No. 56504 will stay cancelled till February 27, 2020, Train No. 56503 will not operate till February 28, 2020. These trains will stay cancelled for a time period of 82 days in total,” the SWR Public Relations Officer told Indianexpress.com

Meanwhile, 10 other trains will be partially cancelled between Banaswadi and Krishnarajapuram railway stations in Bengaluru due to the same.

These are the changes:

1. Train No.16319 Kochuveli – Banaswadi Bi-weekly (Thursdays and Saturdays) Humsafar Express which starts from Kochuveli from December 12 to February 27, 2020, will terminate at Krishnarajapuram (23 days)

2. Train No.16320 Banaswadi – Kochuveli Bi-weekly (Fridays & Sundays) Humsafar Express starts from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi from December 13 to February 28,20120 (23 days)

3. Train No.22353 Patna – Banaswadi Weekly (Thursdays) Humsafar Express which starts from Patna from December 12 to February 20, 2020, terminates at Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi (11 days)

4. Train No.22354 Banaswadi– Patna Weekly (Sundays) Humsafar Express starts from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi from December 15 to February 23(11 days)

5. Train No.22607 Ernakulam – Banaswadi Weekly (Sundays) Express which starts from Ernakulam from December 15 to February 23, 2020, terminates at Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi (11 days)

6. Train No.22608 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Weekly (Mondays) Express starts from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi from December 9 to February 24, 2020 (12 days)

7. Train No.12683 Ernakulam – Banaswadi Bi-weekly (Mondays and Wednesdays) Express which starts from Ernakulam from December 9 to February 26, 2020 terminates at Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi (24 days)

8. Train No.12684 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Bi-weekly (Tuesdays and Thursdays) Express starts from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi from December 10 to February 27, 2020 (24 days)

9. Train No.08301 Sambalpur – Banaswadi Weekly (Wednesday) Express which starts from Sambalpur from December 11 to February 26, 2020 terminates at Krishnarajapuram (12 days).

10. Train No.08302 Banaswadi – Sambalpur Weekly (Thursday) Express starts from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi from December 12 to February 27, 2020 (12 days)

Meanwhile, two trains will be cancelled while another one will be regulated due to the on-going work of commissioning a rail under-bridge (RUB) near Oddarahalli.

According to SWR officials, Train No.06565 /06566 KSR Bengaluru – Hindupur – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, and Train No.06521 / 06522 Bengaluru Cantonment – Dharmavaram – Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU Special will be cancelled on December 10 (Tuesday).

Train No.11014 Coimbatore – Kurla (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express will be regulated (run very slowly with restrictions) for 90 minutes between KSR Bengaluru – Doddaballapur on Tuesday, SWR officials added.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd