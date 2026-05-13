Bengaluru relaunches B Khata conversion scheme for properties, slashes rate by 60%

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the one-time settlement option would be available for three months starting May 16. (File Photo)

Following a tepid response to an earlier campaign by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to convert B-Khata properties to A-Khata, the government relaunched the scheme on Wednesday by slashing the conversion charges.

In the previous version of the scheme, residents seeking to convert their properties had to pay 5 per cent of the guidance value, which is now reduced to 2 per cent.

Addressing a news conference, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the one-time settlement option would be available for three months starting May 16.

“There are seven lakh B-Khata properties in Bengaluru. The campaign is aimed at streamlining these properties,” he said.