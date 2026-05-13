Bengaluru relaunches B Khata conversion scheme for properties, slashes rate by 60%

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Following a tepid response to an earlier campaign by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to convert B-Khata properties to A-Khata, the government relaunched the scheme on Wednesday by slashing the conversion charges.
In the previous version of the scheme, residents seeking to convert their properties had to pay 5 per cent of the guidance value, which is now reduced to 2 per cent.
Addressing a news conference, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the one-time settlement option would be available for three months starting May 16.
“There are seven lakh B-Khata properties in Bengaluru. The campaign is aimed at streamlining these properties,” he said.
An A-Khata site is fully legal and complies with regulations, whereas a B-Khata site refers to a property listed in the B register of the municipal authority and does not fully comply with bylaws or lacks proper documentation.
The GBA launched a similar campaign in October last year.
“Of the seven lakh properties, only 11,000 applications were received for conversion. Khata documents were changed for 7,000 of these properties. However, since the conversion fee was 5 per cent of the guidance value, not many people came forward,” Shivakumar said.
Pitching it as the sixth guarantee of the Congress, Shivakumar said the campaign would be called ‘Nanna Khate, Nanna Hakku’ (My Khata, My Right) campaign. For three months, on every second and fourth Saturday, the campaign will be carried out in 10 locations at each of the five city corporations under the GBA.
Shivakumar said that while a property worth Rs 1 crore previously attracted a conversion fee of Rs 5 lakh, it would now be only Rs 2 lakh.
Once the property conversion is complete, officials and members of the state government’s guarantee committee will deliver the relevant documents to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, he added.
The campaign will be carried out in the following locations:
Bengaluru Central City Corporation
C V Ramannagar → Govt Primary & High School (KPS), J B Nagar
Shanthinagar → PU Building, 12th Floor, MG Road
Shivajinagar → Revenue Office, Queens Road, Govinda Chetty Colony
Gandhinagar → R Gundurao Sports Complex, Sirur Park Road, Malleshwaram
Chickpet → RO Office, Southend Circle, Jayanagar
Chamrajpet → RO Office, Chamrajapete, Good Shed Road
Bengaluru West City Corporation
Malleshwaram → Revenue Officer Division Office Auditorium, BBMP Building
Rajajinagar → Sir M. Vishveshwaraiah Complex, 2nd Block
Basavangudi → RO Office, Thyagarajanagara, CT Bed Area
Govindrajanagara → Jnana Soudha, Nagarabhavi
Vijayanagara → BBMP Ward Office W-133 Hampinagar, MLA Office
Padmanabhanagar → RO Office, BBMP Commercial Complex, Yediyur
R.R. Nagar → Gangamma Thimmaiah Group of Institute, Magadi Main Road
Yaswanthapura → Seshadripuram Academy of Business Studies, Kengeri Satellite Town
Dasarahalli → RO Office, Hegganahalli Division, HMT Layout
Mahalakshmi Layout → RO Office, Palike Complex, West of Chord Road
Bengaluru South City Corporation
Anjanapura → Budha Bhavan, JP Nagar 8th Phase
Begur → Vidya Vikas Govt High School, Vishwapriya Nagar
Jayanagar → Raksha Foundation, 39th Cross, 4th Block Jayanagar
Uttarahalli → Karnataka Public School, Behind Uttarahalli Bus Stand
Padmanabhanagar → Ward Office, CJ Venkatadas Road
Bommanahalli → Govt First Grade College, HSR Layout
BTM Layout → Karnataka Public School, New Mico Layout Road
Bengaluru North City Corporation
Byatarayanapura (Kodigehalli) → Govt Primary School, Amruthahalli Main Road
Vidyaranyapura → BBMP Samudayabavana, HMT Layout
Pulikeshinagar → BBMP Girls High School, Robertson Road, Cleveland Town
K G Halli → BBMP Girls High School, Robertson Road, Cleveland Town
Sarvagna Nagar (Maruthisevanagar) → Seetharam Kalyana Mantappa, Banasawadi Main Road
HBR Layout → Sri Jagathguru Renukacharya School, HBR Layout
Dasarahalli → Soudrya School, Havanur Extension, Hesaragatta Road
Yeswanthpura → Soudrya School, Havanur Extension, Hesaragatta Road
Shettihalli → RR Institute of Nursing, Chikkabanavara Railway Station Road
Hebbala → Govt First Grade College, Hebbala
J.C. Nagar → Florence Public School, R T Nagar
Yelahanka → Mini Vidhanasoudha, Yelahanka
Bengaluru East City Corporation
Marathahalli → New Horizon College, Bellanduru, Kadubeesanahalli
Whitefield → Whitefield Club, Whitefield
Hoodi → BBMP Ward Office, AECS Layout, Doddanekkundi
KR Puram → ITI Central School, ITI Colony
HAL Airport Division → SCT Polytechnic, Kaggadasapura Main Road, Vignan Nagar Post
Horamavu → National Public School, Kalkere Agra Main Road
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