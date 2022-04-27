scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bengaluru: ‘B-Khata’ property owners can get ‘A-khata’ certificate from BBMP by paying betterment charges

‘B-Khata' properties have anomalies in documentation and include properties in violation of byelaws and buildings constructed without building plan approval.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
April 27, 2022 4:18:09 pm
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. (File)

Over 6 lakh ‘B-Khata’ property owners can get an ‘A-khata’ certificate from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by paying betterment charges.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in a high level meeting on April 13 has recommended the civic body to issue khata and property identification numbers (PID) to all the property owners in Bengaluru.

‘A-Khata’ properties are those with genuine documents and are verified by the state agencies. ‘B-Khata’ properties have anomalies in documentation and include properties in violation of byelaws and buildings constructed without building plan approval. Since 2008, BBMP stopped issuing ‘A-Khata’ to the properties which are in violation of byelaws and later the civic body started maintaining B register which came to be known as B Khata properties.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the meeting deliberated on the issue and it was recommended that ‘khata’ should be issued to all the properties. “An executive order is yet to be issued from the government. Several legal issues have to be discussed before any formal decision is taken,” he said.

The BBMP in its recent budget has projected a total revenue collection of Rs 10,484.28 crore. The corporation has estimated it would collect Rs 3,107 crore from property tax. It estimated a revenue of Rs. 1000 crore from ‘B-Khata’ to ‘A-Khata’ Regularisation Scheme.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms had recently recommended the conversion of ‘B-Khata’ to ‘A-Khata’ by collecting penalties and land conversion charges. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the issue would be examined in the light of Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

