Bengaluru: Awareness around mental health slowly increasing, say experts

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he was happy to see more people becoming aware of how crucial it is to balance mental and physical health.

Addressing the 26th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) in Bengaluru on Monday, the minister said, “Mental health was a taboo topic in our society but I am very happy that people are becoming more and more aware of how core mental health is to our overall health. Poor mental health can lead to poor physical health. And vice versa. The government of Karnataka has understood the need to balance good physical and mental health. During the pandemic, we saw scores of mental health issues cropping up due to stress and other factors. In Karnataka we conducted 23 tele-consultations during the pandemic. Karnataka has launched the brain health initiative this year. Under this initiative, we are going to dedicate one day a week in all the primary and secondary health care centres to take care of people with neurological illnesses.”

Dr Raghu K, chief psychiatrist at the BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru, said that awareness about mental health was still very less. “It is heartening to know that it is increasing but the pace needs to increase. The need for including mental health as part of the education system in schools and colleges is being felt more and more. If that were to happen, it would give a tremendous boost to awareness,” he told indianexpress.com.

“As far as Bangalore is concerned, both students and employees face mental health challenges in their own way–students in terms of peer pressure, relationship issues, performance anxiety around exams and substance abuse. For employees, it’s about performance anxiety, relationship issues, the middle-age crisis and keeping pace with the changes happening in society at large. It’s a bit of a tragedy that even at the working age, most people are confused about why they have to work, the purpose of life and the role of work in the larger scheme of life. Unfortunately, Bangalore has been consistently in the top five in the country as far as death by suicide is concerned. Hence there is a long way to go before we can say we have achieved something substantial in the mental health field,” Dr Raghu said.

Elaborating on how workplaces can ensure the well-being of employees, Puroitree Majumdar of YourDOST, an online counselling platform, said, “Currently, organisations prioritise employee well-being when attrition becomes a concern and top talent starts to look elsewhere. Well-being is a reactive response. In the current climate of great resignation, hybrid workforce etc, the aim should be to prioritise well-being, physical and emotional.”

The clinical psychologist said that in-house counsellors could create a safe space for employees to talk about their problems. “Being sensitive about the concerns that employees or teammates share, and not dismissing them saying ‘it is just a phase’, is important. Workplace mental health programmes, conducting anonymous pulse-check surveys or self-management programmes can help in fostering a psychologically safe work environment,” Majumdar said.

Kamlesh D Patel, founder of the Heartfulness Education Trust, said, “Awareness about mental health has slowly picked up in the last decade in India. About 80 per cent of people suffer in silence because of the stigma associated with it. The management can take an approach of heartfelt leadership, rather than the conventional form of leadership with their employees. A person is truly a heartful leader when he puts himself in the shoes of his employee and works from there. There are many things one can do. Some of them are to have open conversations, for which there should already be an element of mutual trust and respect.”

Deeply affected by a spate of suicides at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) last year, Dr Sanjeeta Sharma, an alumnus of the Bengaluru institute, started the 365 Days Project to encourage people not to take extreme measures. She said she had talked to the authorities about the suicides, but felt it would take ages to re-establish normal life post-pandemic. She then started writing on social media and reaching out to people. “The outcome may not be directly tangible. But motivating people to go beyond their tough period in itself was the biggest achievement. Most of the stories and experiences I shared are quite relatable and that is why people felt good. Tiny stories which we often ignore, people started noticing them. It all started with a motivation of making people realise that hard times come to everyone, one should not get anxious and there are many positive ways of looking at adversities,” she said.