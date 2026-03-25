Bengaluru autorickshaw driver dumps accident victim’s body near bus stop after she dies en route to hospital

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The police solved the mysterious death of a woman whose body was found behind a bus stop in West Bengaluru, revealing on Wednesday that she died in an accident involving an autorickshaw.
The Kengeri police arrested Basavegowda, 50, an autorickshaw driver from Laggere, in the case.
According to the police, Kempamma, 50, arrived near Kengeri Upanagara around 12.30 am on Monday after travelling by train from her hometown in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Basavegowda’s autorickshaw allegedly struck her. Panicking, he first took the injured woman to a nearby hospital. Doctors reportedly advised him to shift her to a speciality hospital for further treatment. When Kempamma died on the way to the hospital, Basavegowda allegedly dumped her body behind a bus stop in Mylasandra and fled the scene.
“Passersby helped him take her to a nearby hospital. When he was advised to shift her to another hospital, he put her back in the autorickshaw. While on the way, she succumbed to her injuries,” a police officer said, adding that the impact of the accident had caused head injuries and internal bleeding.
Kempamma’s body was discovered on Monday morning by passersby, who alerted the police. It was shifted to a hospital for a postmortem examination, and the victim’s family was later informed.
During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence, which helped them identify the accused. The police said further investigations were underway in the case.
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