‘I can’t even drive home’: Stranded Bengaluru auto drivers sleep in queues waiting for LPG tankers

Long, winding queues of autorickshaws have become a permanent sight across Bengaluru since Wednesday, as an acute shortage of auto LPG, aggravated by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, brings the city’s three-wheeler fleet to a standstill. Auto LPG is liquefied petroleum gas specifically refined for use as a vehicle fuel.

While the Karnataka Department of Food and Civil Supplies maintains that stocks are adequate, the ground reality tells a different story. In areas like Kengeri, Indiranagar, and Rajajinagar, drivers have been forced to park their vehicles indefinitely near gas stations, waiting for tankers that have yet to arrive.

Chethan, an autorickshaw driver for a decade, found himself stuck at an Indian Oil pump in Kengeri Satellite Town after a 12-km search for gas. “My fuel was running dry. I can’t even drive home. I have no option but to wait till the supply resumes,” he told The Indian Express.