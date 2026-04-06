‘Not a solution’: Bengaluru auto drivers reject Indian Oil’s advice to temporarily switch to petrol amid LPG crisis

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As the auto LPG shortage in Karnataka continues and gas stations remain closed, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Sunday urged autorickshaw drivers to temporarily switch to petrol to ease pressure on supply stations. However, drivers have said that the dual-fuel system is not a viable solution for daily commercial operations.
In a statement, IOCL noted that it has significantly ramped up its LPG supply in Karnataka. Average daily supply, which stood at 43.5 metric tonnes (MT)/day in February, rose to 59.53 MT/day in March and then to 68.53 MT/day as of April 4.
Despite this increase, the system is under strain. Of the 72 oil marketing company (OMC) outlets in the state, IOCL operates 55. While private players operate over 300 stations, nearly 80 per cent of private outlets have become non-operational, leading to a massive influx of vehicles towards auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDS) operated by public sector undertakings (PSUs) like IOCL.
In its statement, IOCL also said that pricing disparities are influencing driver behaviour.
“PSU-operated outlets, including those of IOC, are retailing Auto LPG at Rs 89.52 per litre in Bangalore, whereas private marketers are selling between Rs 99 and Rs 105 per litre. This difference has led to a significant shift in customer preference toward PSU-operated ALDS, resulting in increased footfall and longer wait times at these stations.”
IOCL noted that 70 per cent of the autorickshaw fleet is equipped with dual-fuel capability, allowing operation on both auto LPG and petrol.
“In light of current conditions, users are encouraged to temporarily switch to petrol as an alternative fuel. Similar transitions have already been observed in markets such as Puttur and other areas where OMC-operated ALDS are limited, demonstrating the practicality of this approach,” it said.
“Auto LPG continues to remain available across the OMC network. However, in case of longer waiting times, customers are encouraged to utilise the dual-fuel capability of their vehicles and switch to petrol to ensure uninterrupted mobility,” IOCL added.
However, the situation on the ground is bleak, as gas stations have closed, forcing many autorickshaw drivers to park and wait.
Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) general secretary Rudra Murthy, in his response to IOCL’s statement, told The Indian Express that it is impossible to fill petrol and run the operations.
“These autorickshaws have a petrol capacity of barely 1–2 litres. Most have not used petrol mode for years, resulting in extremely poor fuel economy and potential engine issues. It is definitely not a solution for drivers who cover 100–150 km a day,” Murthy said.
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