‘Not a solution’: Bengaluru auto drivers reject Indian Oil’s advice to temporarily switch to petrol amid LPG crisis

As the auto LPG shortage in Karnataka continues and gas stations remain closed, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Sunday urged autorickshaw drivers to temporarily switch to petrol to ease pressure on supply stations. However, drivers have said that the dual-fuel system is not a viable solution for daily commercial operations.

In a statement, IOCL noted that it has significantly ramped up its LPG supply in Karnataka. Average daily supply, which stood at 43.5 metric tonnes (MT)/day in February, rose to 59.53 MT/day in March and then to 68.53 MT/day as of April 4.

Despite this increase, the system is under strain. Of the 72 oil marketing company (OMC) outlets in the state, IOCL operates 55. While private players operate over 300 stations, nearly 80 per cent of private outlets have become non-operational, leading to a massive influx of vehicles towards auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDS) operated by public sector undertakings (PSUs) like IOCL.