Bengaluru auto fare to increase from tomorrow: Here are the new rates

Auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru will increase from December 1, as per the state transport department’s order earlier this month.

According to the order, the base fare has been hiked to Rs 30 from the present Rs 25 for the first two kilometres. Meanwhile, Rs 15 will be charged for every subsequent kilometre.

District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of the Road Transport Authority, had held a meeting with the stakeholders on the issue of fare hike and revised the fare.

Waiting time will be free for the first five minutes and Rs 5 will be chargeable for every 15 minutes thereafter, the transport department notification said.

According to the notification, passengers can carry up to 20 kg luggage for free and a charge of Rs 5 can be levied for additional luggage up to 20 kg. The amount of total additional luggage that can be carried by a passenger has been capped at 50 kg.

Officials said that auto fares were last revised by the government in 2013. Speaking to indianexpress.com, C N Srinivas, the general secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union in Bengaluru, said, “We are happy that the government has increased the fare. LPG prices have gone up in the last few years. A litre of auto LPG cost Rs 28 in 2013 and now it has risen to Rs 66. Hence, we had requested the state government and the transport department to raise the minimum fare.”

Apart from rising LPG prices, the unions said the pandemic has impacted their income. “Drivers have been adversely affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Auto drivers and our families are fighting to make ends meet every day,” Srinivas added.