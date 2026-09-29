Bengaluru auto driver detained after roadside scuffle with women goes viral

The Bengaluru police detained an autorickshaw driver Tuesday after a video of his scuffle with two women over a fare dispute went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows the two women and the driver, Chetan, exchanging blows following a verbal altercation at HSR Layout’s 3rd Sector Monday. Another woman is seen intervening to calm them down.

According to the HSR Layout police, the two women work at a salon in Koramangala, while the driver is associated with an app-based ride-hailing platform. They said the dispute began after the women allegedly booked and cancelled the auto ride multiple times before booking it again. An argument broke out over the fare and soon escalated into a physical altercation, the police said.