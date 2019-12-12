Bengaluru: Auto driver chases down chain-snatcher in Marathahalli, gets Rs 10,000 cash reward

The auto driver was later rewarded Rs 10,000 by DCP (Whitefield) M N Anucheth in Marathahalli police station. The auto driver was later rewarded Rs 10,000 by DCP (Whitefield) M N Anucheth in Marathahalli police station.

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru chased down a bike-borne chain-snatcher to return a piece of jewellery to a woman after she was robbed in broad daylight.

The incident took place in the busy Marathahalli junction in the city on Sunday. However, the incident came to light only on Wednesday after which the Bengaluru City Police felicitated the driver for his brave act.

Identified as Hanumantha, the auto driver was later rewarded Rs 10,000 by DCP (Whitefield) M N Anucheth in Marathahalli Police Station.

According to the police, the incident was caught on CCTV cameras from a nearby area after which a case has been registered.

Narrating the incident, an officer from Marathahalli police station said, “Hanumantha was on his way to HAL to pick up a passenger when he saw a woman running after a two-wheeler next to the Max showroom in the area. On realising that the man on the scooter was trying to evade the spot with the gold chain, Hanumantha chased him to intercept his vehicle by colliding his autorickshaw to the bike.”

The police added that Hanumantha then sought the help of another motorist who caught the thief not allowing him to escape. “The victim who came running behind them returned from the spot after thanking them. Hanumantha’s auto was also partially damaged because of the collision,” the police added.

The police have identified the accused as Vignesh, a habitual offender in the area. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a local court on Wednesday.

