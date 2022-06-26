Bengaluru: Australian CEO assaulted, robbed; 1 held

A 38-year-old Australian CEO on a business visit to Bengaluru said that he was attacked and robbed by four men, three of whom approached him on the pretext of helping him, near Manyata Tech Park, early on Thursday morning. While the CEO accused the police of delaying action, the police denied the charge and said that one of the accused had been arrested.

Aso Hamzehei, a CEO of two Sydney-based companies who was visiting Bengaluru for the first time, said three bags, electronic gadgets, mobiles phones, wallets and other valuables worth Rs 1.8 lakh were stolen from him.

In his complaint, Hamzehei said that he had been staying at Fortune Inn Hotel since May 23. The hotel management, which had earlier accepted online payments, later allegedly insisted that he pay his bills in cash. Hamzehei said that though he approached an MNC bank to open an account, he was told it would take 45 days. When he was unable to pay cash, the hotel allegedly asked him to vacate the room.

“It was around 2.30am. When they were throwing me out of the hotel, three people came to my help. After that, four people, including the three who came to my help, assaulted and robbed my valuables,” Hamzehei said.

Hamzehei said he walked to the KG Halli police station but was directed to approach the Govindapura police station. Hamzehei alleged that the police did not register a case even after 14 hours. Even as a WhatsApp message narrating Hamzehei’s ordeal went viral, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar Guled denied his allegation. Guled said the case was registered immediately, CCTV footage was collected, and a person named Syed Imran was arrested.

Meanwhile, Fortune Inn manager Jayaram said that Hamzehei had not paid his bills for 13 days. “There was a scuffle when he suddenly came to check out. Three men who offered to help him took him to the police station. He sat on their two-wheeler and went. Later, when the police came to check our hotel’s CCTV footage, we found out that he had been robbed,” Jayaram said.