Bengaluru art exhibition raises attention for women’s causes

An art display exploring the themes of women’s experiences is currently on display at Sabha in Bengaluru’s Commercial Street. The seven selected works by artist Divyaman Singh explore these themes almost entirely in different shades of grey in the medium of oil on canvas.

This exhibition, titled ‘Shades of Grey’, organised by the Aalekh Arts & Culture Foundation, is also functioning as a fundraiser, with proceeds from the sale of the artworks to go towards women’s causes. According to the Foundation’s founder-director Dr Rennie Joyy, “When we are supporting artists who work along with us, proceeds of the sales go towards fundraising for causes. This is the month of International Women’s Day, and proceeds will go towards causes like vocational training courses.”