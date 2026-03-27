Bengaluru art exhibition raises attention for women’s causes

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An art display exploring the themes of women’s experiences is currently on display at Sabha in Bengaluru’s Commercial Street. The seven selected works by artist Divyaman Singh explore these themes almost entirely in different shades of grey in the medium of oil on canvas.
This exhibition, titled ‘Shades of Grey’, organised by the Aalekh Arts & Culture Foundation, is also functioning as a fundraiser, with proceeds from the sale of the artworks to go towards women’s causes. According to the Foundation’s founder-director Dr Rennie Joyy, “When we are supporting artists who work along with us, proceeds of the sales go towards fundraising for causes. This is the month of International Women’s Day, and proceeds will go towards causes like vocational training courses.”
The artist behind the display, Divyaman Singh, has been a semi-abstract professional landscape artist for 12 years now. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “It is about the shades of grey related to women – their struggles, their grief, and their resilience in coming out of it. The colour grey is because not everything is ‘black and white.’ There is something between that which people miss.”
As the exhibit describes these works, “The absence of vivid colour becomes intentional. It allows texture, movement, and tonal shifts to speak of what is often unspoken.”
Singh noted that limitations such as using a single shade were not a challenge but merely one aspect of working on a theme. He explained, “There have been exhibitions of mine on the theme of astronomy. It keeps changing… we have seven artworks, and I have been working on this theme for about a year and a half.”
The artworks will be on display until Saturday evening and are available for purchase.
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