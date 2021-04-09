Bengaluru army officer among sailors qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Subedar Vishnu Saravanan, a Commissioned Officer from Indian Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG) based in Bengaluru, is one among the four sailors who have qualified to represent the country for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Saravanan had made the cut for the Olympics in the Asian Qualifiers held recently in Oman. According to the Bengaluru Defence PRO, his performance has been consistently improving since he joined the MEG Boys Sports Company in 2015.

“Subedar Vishnu Saravanan was enrolled into Boys Sports Company, MEG & Centre in 2015 as a Boys Sports Cadet. His father Subedar Saravanan is a Madras Sappers Sailor. In a very short period after joining MEG Boys Sports Company, with his self-determination and support from MEG he participated in Junior National & Youth National Championships and won medals. He has till now participated in thirty international events with thirteen ‘top three’ finishes,” a statement issued on Friday read.

Further, the statement noted that Saravanan had won his first gold medal in Senior National Championship 2018 after enrolling into the MEG. It was then he catapulted to competing in several international championships.

“He participated in the Laser Youth U-21 World Sailing Championship 2019 held at Croatia, Europe from 26 Oct to 02 Nov 2019 and won Bronze Medal in Laser Under-21 category where a total of 144 sailors from 41 countries participated,” the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, Nethra Kumanan on Wednesday became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics in the laser radial event in the Mussanah Open Championship, which is an Asian Olympic qualifying event.

Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar, paired up together, are the other two sailors who have qualified to represent the tricolour this time. With four sailors in total, this is also the first time that India will compete in three sailing events in the Olympics.