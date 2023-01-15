Army Day parade held in Bengaluru to pay tribute to slain freedom fighters from Karnataka: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the Army Day parade in Bengaluru Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the event was organised in Karnataka to pay tribute to the people of the state who laid down their lives for India’s freedom.

“This is also a tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa who was from Karnataka. Our Army has stood up to the challenges. If our country is known for a few things, I would say the Indian Army is one of them. It is one of the most trusted organisations. If any catastrophe happens and people get to know that Army personnel have reached, they have a sense of belief that things would normalise.

“There have been a lot of changes in dealing with security challenges in the last 10 years. No matter the kind of challenges thrown by the enemies, our Army has dealt with them and brought down their morale. This has been exemplified in 1965, 1971, Kargil 1999 and Galwan. By 2047, India will become the world’s top economy. We are in the top five global economies today, we will be in the top three by 2027 and number one by 2047,” he said.

Addressing the parade at MEG & Centre parade ground, Bengaluru, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, said the situation along the northern border areas has been normal and the Indian Army took steps to strengthen its preparedness for any eventuality.

He further said that in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir, progressive improvement has been observed and Kashmiri people have rejected violence and have actively participated in all government initiatives in large numbers. “Although the parameters of violence have come down significantly due to the efforts of the security forces, many proxy terrorist organisations have adopted new tactics of targeted killings to give themselves visibility,” he said.

“There has been an improvement in the security situation in the north-eastern region of the country. The Indian Army has played a significant role in reducing the level of violence and making the insurgents leave the path of violence. Most of the insurgent groups have made peace agreements with the government, or negotiations are underway in that direction. Now, development activities in this area have picked up pace. We will continue to strive for the empowerment and prosperity of people, especially in remote areas. In the last year, the Global Security Environment has also seen a lot of changes. The Russia-Ukraine war has clearly proved the importance of the utility of disruptive and dual-use technologies. Information warfare, cyber and space have emerged as new domains of warfare,” Pande further said.

Calling the Agnipath scheme ‘historic’, Pande said: “During the recruitment, a very good response has been received for this scheme from the youth across the country. The training of the first batch of male Agniveers has started. To make training more effective, we are using simulators and modern training aids. For further selection of Agniveers, a robust, transparent and automated process has been developed. The training of women Agniveers will start in March this year,” he added.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year and has for the first time been conducted outside the national capital. The Army Day’s Parade Adjutant was Major Gaurav Tewari of Bombay Engineer Group and Centre.

Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were also part of the parade.

The Army chief also gave gallantry awards and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) unit citations. Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. He laid down his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in February 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel Vipin Kumar Gaur, Major Prabhjot Singh, Major Aditya Bisht, Major Nikhil Manchanda, Major Sankalp Yadav (posthumous), Havildar Deshmukh Nilesh Malhar Rao, Naik Satish Kumar, Subedar Ram Singh (posthumous), Havildar Mohd Saleem Akhoon (posthumous), Naik Banwari Lal Rathore (posthumous) were awarded with Sena Medal (Gallantry), Sepoy Sasankha Sekhar Samal (posthumous), Naik Harmith Singh, and Sepoy J Singh were awarded with Sena Medals.