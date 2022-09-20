Bengaluru: Architect kills doctor for uploading ‘private photos’ on Facebook, held

The Bengaluru police said on Monday that they have arrested a 27-year-old architect and two of her male friends on charges of murdering her live-in partner for allegedly uploading her private photos on social media. The police identified the accused as Prathibha, a resident of New Mico Layout, and her friends Gautham, 27, and Sushil, 25. Another accused in the case, Surya, is absconding.

The police said the victim, Dr N Vikas, was working as a doctor at a private hospital in the city after completing his MBBS in Ukraine. He previously worked in Chennai and shifted to Bengaluru to pursue a certified course.

A year ago, Vikas and Prathibha, who were in a relationship, rented a house near Udupi Garden and began living there together. Their families were aware they were in a live-in relationship and that they had decided to get married, the police said.

According to the police, Prathibha recently discovered photographs of herself and her mother on social media, and found out that it was Vikas who had uploaded it using a fake ID.

On September 10, the couple had a fight over the issue, after which Prathibha informed her friends about the incident, the police said.

The same day, they all came to the couple’s house and heated arguments erupted. “The accused hit Vikas using a floor mop stick and bottles. As Vikas fell unconscious, he was shifted to Jayashree hospital and the doctors suggested shifting him to St John’s Medical College and Hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to death,” a Begur police official said.

The police said Prathibha gave false information to the hospital that Vikas was injured in a fight with her friends over trivial issues. Prathibha then called Vikas’s elder brother Vijay and narrated to him the same story that she had told the hospital.

Advertisement

Vikas succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on September 14. Vijay later filed a complaint with the Begur police.

During the probe, Prathibha tried to evade arrest stating that her friends killed Vikas and that she had no role in it. But, the cops found out she was the prime conspirator and arrested her too.