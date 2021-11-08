Bengaluru AQI ‘satisfactory’ despite 23% increase over last Deepavali period

The ambient air quality measured at seven Continuous Ambient Quality Monitoring Stations at Bengaluru city reveals that the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels during Deepavali this year have increased by 23 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year. The average AQI during the festive period, between November 3 and 5, was 67. The preceding year the average AQI was 55.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the average AQI on the festive days was better than normal days (October 28- October 31), which was 115, a drop of 42 per cent.

According to a senior environmental officer at KSPCB, the use of crackers over the years have come down which led to bettering of air quality.

“Moreover, the rain on November 4 and November 5 have also played a role in the improvement of air quality. If we see the average AQI of the past five years there is a significant improvement in air quality on the festive days,” he told the Indian Express.

The average AQI during Deepavali in 2017 was 162, 2018 (111), 2019 (81), 2020 (55). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Average AQI of Deepavali days (November 3-November 5) 2021

# City railway station- 112

# S.G Halli- 57

# Veterinary Hospital, Hebbal- 45

# Jayanagar 5th block- 74

# Kavika, Mysore road- 87

# NIMHANS- 42

# Central Silk Board- 54

# The Average AQI of Bengaluru- 67