New rules for Bengaluru apartments: GBA mandates separate bins for wet and dry waste in buildings with over 3 floors

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to immediately issue a circular mandating the installation of separate bins for wet and dry waste in buildings with more than three floors.

Rao’s directions came during a public grievance meeting at the Bengaluru East City Corporation. He stated that to effectively address waste management issues, all buildings with more than three floors must compulsorily install separate bins for wet and dry waste collection.

After issuing the circular, notices should be served to the buildings concerned, instructing them to mandatorily install the bins within their premises, Rao said, directing health officials to ensure compliance.