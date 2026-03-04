New rules for Bengaluru apartments: GBA mandates separate bins for wet and dry waste in buildings with over 3 floors

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to immediately issue a circular mandating the installation of separate bins for wet and dry waste in buildings with more than three floors.
Rao’s directions came during a public grievance meeting at the Bengaluru East City Corporation. He stated that to effectively address waste management issues, all buildings with more than three floors must compulsorily install separate bins for wet and dry waste collection.
After issuing the circular, notices should be served to the buildings concerned, instructing them to mandatorily install the bins within their premises, Rao said, directing health officials to ensure compliance.
According to the GBA, more than 150 grievances were received from the public. Many of these highlighted the need to resolve issues related to name changes in e-Khata records. Residents also urged that doctors be appointed at the Ramamurthy Nagar government hospital and that action be initiated against unauthorised paying guest constructions in residential areas.
Residents also sought that Borewell Road be widened, stating that abandoned properties reserved for road expansion should be taken over by the corporation. Rao directed officials to visit the site, conduct an inspection, and take necessary action.
Officials were also instructed to inspect major roads within the KR Puram Assembly constituency and prepare a list identifying areas where footpaths require repairs and where new footpaths need to be constructed. Development works should be taken up in a phased manner, Rao said, directing the removal of encroachments on footpaths in AECS Layout.
