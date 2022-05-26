scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Bengaluru apartments are adopting green principles, finds KSPCB study

Study: The main aim of the project was to assess the designated apartments for green building compliance in Bengaluru city and score and rank the apartments based on the highest level of compliance to green components.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
May 26, 2022 7:24:01 pm
KSPCB chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah and member secretary Srinivasulu hand over a shield to the representative of apartments that fared well in the survey.

In a study titled ‘Assessment of Residential Apartments for Green Building Compliance’ initiated by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and executed by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), it was found that most of the surveyed apartments in Bengaluru are adopting green principles which includes efficient use of energy, water and other resources.

The researchers Dr N Hema and Ms Vinutha R from EMPRI and students from the civil engineering branch R V College of Engineering executed the project.

The main aim of the project was to assess the designated apartments for green building compliance in Bengaluru city and score and rank the apartments based on the highest level of compliance to green components. A total of 95 apartments with more than 500 flats were identified to carry out the survey, of which, 54 apartments have fared reasonably well in terms of incorporation of the environmental components.

The highest score was obtained by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) Sandeep Vihar, located on the Whitefield-Hoskote Road. “The apartment exhibited some of the significant environmental and green components of the buildings. The sewage treatment plant installed has a capacity to treat 400 KLD of sewage and is based on sequencing batch reactors (SBR) technique. The treated water from the treatment plant is reused for flushing and gardening. The STP sludge is used as manure to the plants in the landscaped area of the apartment premises. Solar energy is used for lighting purposes and the sensors are used to avoid loss of energy. The solar panels are used for water heating. Awareness programs were conducted to the residents on plantation, solid, bio-medical, hazardous and E-waste disposal,” the study said.

The apartments were surveyed for some of the significant environmental features such as sewage treatment plant, solid waste management, hazardous, bio-medical and e-waste management and rain water harvesting facility, solar energy, awareness on environmental issues and initiatives adopted for environmental conservation.

“From the data procured from across the apartments, eighty nine percent of the respondents opined that they re-used the treated wastewater from STP for gardening and flushing purposes. To promote effective management of solid waste, almost all apartments were having the facility for collection and segregation of different types of waste. Around ninety one percent of the respondents are composting the wet waste generated in their premises. Fewer residents are disposing of the wet waste to the private contractors involved in collecting the waste from the apartments,” the study stated.

The study also highlighted that several respondents said that lack of awareness or higher cost involved in construction of eco-friendly structures were the barriers that were holding them back from choosing green buildings over conventional buildings.

The study in its concluding remarks stated, “It depicts that there is awareness among the majority of the respondents about the environmental concepts of buildings. However, there are some lacunae existing which can be improved by ensuring proper monitoring of the processes instilled in the apartments. However, greater emphasis needs to be laid on incorporating the green elements in the apartments.”

