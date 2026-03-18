Bengaluru apartment residents seek rollback of unfair user fee on solid waste under new ‘bulk generator’ rules

In January, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) classified apartment complexes with over 100 units as bulk waste generators, and imposed a user fee on solid waste. (Express photo/Representation image)

The Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) on Tuesday asked the state government to withdraw the notice to collect the user fee of Rs 12 against every 1 kg of solid waste collected from residents of apartments, by imposing 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In January, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) classified apartment complexes with over 100 units as bulk waste generators, and imposed a user fee on solid waste.

For a 500-unit apartment, this translates to lakhs of rupees in extra financial burden every single month, BAF president Satish Mallya said in a press conference.

Opposing the new regulation, Mallya stated that the apartments have set up sustainable waste management systems and wet waste processing units, and hence the authorities should allot them green credits and not ‘financial penalties’.