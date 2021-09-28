scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Another building collapses day after Wilson Garden incident

Three persons escaped with minor injuries in the BAMUL campus incident according to police, who added, all the residents were rescued by fire department officials.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 28, 2021 6:46:34 pm
Buliding collapse, Bengaluru, bangalore, Bengaluru Building collapse, Fire department, Indian express, Bengaluru news, Bangalore news, Indian express news, current affairsThe Fire Department officials rushed to the spot after the residents called them and evacuated the building moments before the collapse. The collapse was caught on the camera. (Express Photo)

A day after a three-storey building housing metro construction workers collapsed in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area, another three-storey building — a staff quarter of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) — came crashing down Tuesday near the Dairy Circle.

Three persons escaped with minor injuries in the BAMUL campus incident according to police, who added, all the residents were rescued by fire department officials. “According to preliminary investigation, the building is said to be about 40 to 50-year-old,” police said.

Residents noticed cracks in the building Tuesday morning following which, they alerted their neighbours and the fire department. The building soon came down crashing after all the residents came out of the building.

Monday’s collapse too happened after all residents were evacuated. The entire incident was also caught on camera. Meanwhile, hours after the incident, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) issued a statement saying the metro construction workers who were staying in the building are safe.

