Bengaluru’s annual flower show at Lalbagh from January 19

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

The 213th edition Bengaluru’s annual flower show will begin on January 19 and go on till January 29 at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The theme this year is the city’s history and evolution.

“The city of Bengaluru has 1,500 years of rich history. We hope to depict every phase in its history through the flower show,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of horticulture, parks and gardens. “After consulting historians, we have divided the history of Bengaluru into eight parts.”

The floral arrangements catering to the theme will be scattered behind the glass house at Lalbagh. The 213th edition of the flower show will feature flowers from both Karnataka and other states of the country. These include cymbidium from Darjeeling, ornamental pot-grown flowers from Pune and rare flowers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

There will approximately be over three lakh flower pots of 97 varieties on display, including 20 exotic flowers from different countries. The exotic flowers include statice, calla lily and hydrangea among many others.

A show dedicated to ikebana will be held on January 20 and 21 at the Farmer’s Information Centre.

“In an attempt to encourage gardening as a practice, we have trained women and children in the art of ikebana. We are also holding ornamental gardening competitions and have trained over 150 newcomers in concepts pertaining to it,” said Dr M Jagadeesh.

Additionally, there will also be a competition with a special focus on gardening. The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 28 at 2pm.

The flower show not only displays various floral arrangements but also provides a plethora of resources on horticulture.

The flower show will be inaugurated at 11 am on January 19 at the garden’s glass house.