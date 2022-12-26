scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Bengaluru announces oxygen-preparedness mock drill and drive to give 1 lakh booster doses

The BBMP will conduct a mock drill to check the oxygen plants and monitor oxygen and bed availability in the Karnataka capital.

Chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said BBMP would inspect the oxygen preparedness at 418 private hospitals in the city. (Express Photo Praveen Khanna/ file)
As part of measures to tackle a possible surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will organise an awareness campaign to give nearly one lakh booster doses and conduct a mock drill to check oxygen availability in hospitals, chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said Monday.

Nath told reporters that the BBMP would inspect the oxygen preparedness at 418 private hospitals in the city. “By tomorrow evening, we will be conducting a mock drill to check the oxygen plants and monitor oxygen and bed availability. We will also be focusing on expanding the booster dose coverage as 60 per cent of Bengaluru is yet to receive the booster doses,” he said.

The BBMP, private hospitals and laboratories in the city together conduct over 3,000 Covid-19 tests every day, he said. However, the state government’s Technical Advisory Committee has directed the BBMP to increase the tests.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said face masks would be mandatory during New Year celebrations at MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru and in other parts of the state. Police have been directed to ensure that the celebrations last only till 1am, the minister said.

As for the other restrictions on New Year celebrations in the state capital, the commissioner said further guidelines would be issued by the health department.

Officials of the departments of health, revenue and disaster management and the BBMP and other government representatives met after the Technical Advisory Committee submitted a report on the current Covid-19 situation to the government.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:33:05 pm
