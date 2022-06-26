Bengaluru animal lovers oppose proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park

The Karnataka government’s plan to ban pets inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has not gone well with many citizens, who have launched a campaign demanding the withdrawal of the proposal.

A high-level committee recently decided to enforce a ban on pets inside Cubbon park and banners stating the decision are expected to be installed at the gates from July 1. The proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park, also known as Sri Chamarajendra Park, comes after more than 300 complaints of violations of guidelines in the parks and gardens. Many walkers and joggers complained that the dogs were allowed to roam freely posing threat to others.

However, the proposal has not gone well with pet lovers who visit the park. In a campaign launched on Change.org, more than 5,250 people have demanded the withdrawal of the proposal immediately.

The petition started by The CJ Memorial Trust, Bengaluru, an organisation that fights for the rights of animals says, “Today, pet parents were shocked when a few security personnel said dogs would be banned at Cubbon Park web 1 July. We hear that due to many irresponsible pet parents lack of leashing in public areas, and not picking up poop etc.”

“The Cubbon Park Canines and relentless volunteers at Cubbon Dog Park have done EVERYTHING to educate and influence uncivic pet parents to follow these rules. We realise we are as strong as our weakest link, and so we have TRIED our best. Posters, Wall of Shame, social media Messaging etc. Why punish the good pet parents, the poor pet dogs , and where will they now go? Petizens are heartbroken.”

The trust has also written to the principal secretary of the department of horticulture and sericulture.

“In addition, while we do categorically agree that a few irresponsible pet parents who choose not to leash the dogs or pick up poop need to be addressed, the majority of responsible and civic-minded pet parents should not have to suffer for the sins of a few. For example for the one person who does not mask up, or litters, spits or urinates in public, we can’t ban all people. We are happy to collaboratively work with you as we always have, e.g. by defining certain dog-free spaces etc. We completely agree that the duties and rights of dog lovers go hand in hand,” said the letter.

Pets are not allowed inside Lal Bagh, an iconic botanical garden in Bengaluru. Both these parks are maintained by the horticulture department of Karnataka.