Cops who questioned public drinking assaulted in Bengaluru; 2 engineering students detained

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Two personnel attached to Bengaluru’s Amrutahalli police station were assaulted by four men during a patrol in the early hours of May 1, officials said on Wednesday, adding that two engineering students from another state have been detained in connection with the incident.
According to the complaint, constables Rudrappa M Hanumar and Hanumantha Alagundi were near Akashavani Layout around 3 am when they found four men consuming alcohol in public. When the officers asked them to disperse, one of the men allegedly began abusing them.
As the constables attempted to intervene, the four men attacked the officers, according to the complaint, which further stated that the men dragged the constables, tore their uniforms, and injured them on their faces and bodies with punches and kicks. They also allegedly tried to strangle one of the officers.
The men allegedly snatched keys from the police vehicle before fleeing in a car. The officers said they could not note the vehicle’s registration number but claimed they would be able to identify the suspects.
Both constables received medical treatment and filed a complaint. Based on this, police registered a case against four unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), and 304 (snatching/theft-related offence).
The police said they are trying to nab the other two men who allegedly attacked the constables.
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