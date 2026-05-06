Cops who questioned public drinking assaulted in Bengaluru; 2 engineering students detained

Two personnel attached to Bengaluru’s Amrutahalli police station were assaulted by four men during a patrol in the early hours of May 1, officials said on Wednesday, adding that two engineering students from another state have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, constables Rudrappa M Hanumar and Hanumantha Alagundi were near Akashavani Layout around 3 am when they found four men consuming alcohol in public. When the officers asked them to disperse, one of the men allegedly began abusing them.

As the constables attempted to intervene, the four men attacked the officers, according to the complaint, which further stated that the men dragged the constables, tore their uniforms, and injured them on their faces and bodies with punches and kicks. They also allegedly tried to strangle one of the officers.