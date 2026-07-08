5 minors among 6 booked for blocking ambulance in Bengaluru stunt ride

The police examined CCTV footage and identified one of the minors, who was recording the stunt on a mobile phone while riding pillion.

The police on Tuesday booked six people, including five minors, in Bengaluru for allegedly obstructing the passage of an ambulance by performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on Tumakuru Road early on July 4.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 2.30 am near MEI Junction, close to Yeshwanthpur Railway Station. The accused allegedly performed wheelies and rode recklessly on the busy stretch, blocking the path of an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient to the hospital.

A case was registered after the ambulance driver lodged a complaint on Tuesday, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. The police examined CCTV footage and identified one of the minors, who was recording the stunt on a mobile phone while riding pillion. Based on his information, the police traced the remaining accused and seized the three motorcycles involved.