5 minors among 6 booked for blocking ambulance in Bengaluru stunt ride

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The police on Tuesday booked six people, including five minors, in Bengaluru for allegedly obstructing the passage of an ambulance by performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on Tumakuru Road early on July 4.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 2.30 am near MEI Junction, close to Yeshwanthpur Railway Station. The accused allegedly performed wheelies and rode recklessly on the busy stretch, blocking the path of an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient to the hospital.
A case was registered after the ambulance driver lodged a complaint on Tuesday, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. The police examined CCTV footage and identified one of the minors, who was recording the stunt on a mobile phone while riding pillion. Based on his information, the police traced the remaining accused and seized the three motorcycles involved.
The police have identified the adult rider as Sadiq Pasha. During interrogation, the accused claimed they did not hear the ambulance siren. “But the ambulance’s dashcam footage clearly shows them refusing to give way and continuing to obstruct the emergency vehicle despite its presence,” the officer said.
The police said some of the accused work at a garage, while others are employed at a coffee vending shop and a fish mart. One of them is a student.
Investigators found that the motorcycles used in the incident belonged to the parents of the accused. Notices have been served on the vehicle owners, who have been summoned for questioning and further legal action.
The five minors have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, where they will undergo counselling as part of the legal process. The proceedings against the adult accused are being pursued under relevant provisions of the law.
The police said the group admitted to performing such stunts regularly.
Further investigation is underway.
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