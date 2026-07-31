‘Dare to demand Modi’s resignation?’: Student part of NEET protest alleges assault in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 19-year-old student associated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified men in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area on July 28, with the students’ organisation alleging that the attackers were “suspected goons” affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
The police said they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons. “We are investigating the case, and efforts are on to identify and trace the four accused. No arrests have been made so far,” a police officer said.
However, the FIR does not mention any organisational affiliation, and the police have not attributed a motive to the attack.
The student, Aman Deep Singh, told the police that he was returning home after dinner around 10.30 pm on July 28 in Jalahalli when four masked men on two two-wheelers intercepted him.
According to the FIR registered at the Jalahalli Police Station on July 29, the assailants first confirmed his identity by asking whether he was “Aman Deep Singh of AISA”. One of them then allegedly asked if he wanted PM Modi’s resignation and struck him on his right leg with a wooden object. The attackers then fled the spot.
‘Henchmen of RSS-BJP’
AISA alleged the attackers targeted the student for participating in a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
In a press statement issued Thursday, AISA alleged that the attackers threatened the student and said, “You dare to demand the resignation of Modi” before assaulting him. The organisation claimed the student suffered a serious leg injury that required a plaster.
“This attack was a direct response to the student’s participation in questioning the brutalities of the current Indian state… Although the protests at Jantar Mantar began with NEET, they soon evolved into a broader platform to speak about the active destruction of democracy done by the BJP government,” AISA said in its statement.
“The ABVP has repeatedly functioned as the henchmen of the RSS-BJP regime in suppressing dissent across the country. University campuses have increasingly witnessed acts of intimidation and violence carried out with apparent impunity. The vandalism and attacks on students at Azim Premji University is one such example of this broader pattern,” it added.
The police registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, and acting with a common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram