‘Dare to demand Modi’s resignation?’: Student part of NEET protest alleges assault in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old student associated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified men in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area on July 28, with the students’ organisation alleging that the attackers were “suspected goons” affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The police said they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons. “We are investigating the case, and efforts are on to identify and trace the four accused. No arrests have been made so far,” a police officer said.

However, the FIR does not mention any organisational affiliation, and the police have not attributed a motive to the attack.