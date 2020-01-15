IndiGo assures action against pilot for ‘threatening’ woman with jail at Bengaluru airport

The pilot was “off-rostered” Tuesday pending a full investigation. The pilot was “off-rostered” Tuesday pending a full investigation.

Domestic carrier IndiGo has assured action against a pilot for allegedly threatening a woman with arrest after the latter asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru.

“We are aware of a complaint raised by a passenger on Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in the future,” the airline was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The pilot, on Tuesday, was “off-rostered” pending a full investigation.

Supriya Unni Nair, who was on Indigo 6E 806 flight from Chennai to Bangalore, said she had asked the pilot for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night. In a series of tweets, she, however, alleged that the pilot misbehaved and threatened her with the jail. She also claimed that her mother was diabetic.

“Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harassed, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance,” Supriya wrote on Twitter.

She also claimed that none of the cabin crew on board the flight intervened or helped them.

Reacting to her tweet, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the pilot has been “off-rostered” pending a full inquiry by the airline.

“I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot’s behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance. The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full inquiry,” he tweeted.

