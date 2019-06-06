Bengaluru airport: Widening of main access road begins soon

Passengers will soon be able to reach Bengaluru Airport quicker and in a seamless manner as Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is all set to begin the expansion work on the main access road to Kempegowda International Airport.

The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side), according to airport officials. As part of the widening work, the 1.4 kilometre-long access road will be closed for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. “During the expansion, traffic will be diverted towards the new six-lane (three each) South Access Road (SAR), built parallel to the existing MAR,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com

As per the new route envisioned by the airport authorities until early 2021, when the widened main access road opens for commute, vehicles moving towards the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR, the spokesperson explains.

According to a statement released by BIAL on Thursday, a secondary road leading to the Cargo Terminals will also be widened to four lanes later this year, in a bid to manage increasing cargo traffic better. “The Trumpet interchange, too be will be expanded – from the existing three to five lanes, on either side – without causing any disruptions to traffic movement,” reads the statement.

A record 33.3 million passengers transited through the airport in 2018-19, indicating a 23.8% growth in the same from that of the previous year. It is estimated that 65 million passengers will transit from KIA per annum by 2024-25.

Interestingly, KIA’s Terminal 2, for which BIAL has invested Rs. 13,000 crore, is expected to be a first-of-its-kind ‘Terminal as a Garden’ which is designed to become a natural extension of Bengaluru’s much-heralded green aesthetics. Trees, small gardens, and ponds featuring local and exotic species of plants will line the interior, airport officials add.

The sharp rise in passenger volumes and cargo transportation has contributed to a rapid surge in the vehicular movement at the Bangalore airport in the recent past. The second runway at KIA, with facilities that allow landing even in conditions of zero visibility, is scheduled to be launched on October 1, 2019.