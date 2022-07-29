After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport

Updated: July 29, 2022 2:40:36 pm
The South Western Railway (SWR) is hoping that an increase in the frequency and fixed times for trains to Bengaluru International Airport will make the new train services introduced on Friday more popular than it was in 2021, when the services to the airport had to be scrapped after four months due to abysmal ridership amid the Covid crisis.
The South Western Railway has announced the operation of five Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from KSR Bengaluru/Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Friday at a maximum cost of Rs 35.
The airport railway station is located around 3.5 km from the airport and passengers have to rely on shuttle bus services to get to the air terminal. Connectivity was a major hindrance in 2021 leading to the suspension of the services after four months.
“The frequency of MEMUs will be six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday. The cost of the ticket is between Rs 30-35. MEMUs are electric multiple unit trains that serve short and medium-distance routes at an average speed of 50 km/hr,” the SWR said Thursday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last year in January, the SWR started DEMU (Diesel Electric) train services to Bengaluru International Airport, but the services had to be shut down in April when a Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. There was also very low usage of the train services with just around 20 people buying tickets every day. The services resulted in only 2,098 tickets being sold between January 4 and April 20, 2021, and earning SWR a revenue of Rs 20,830.
SWR operated ten trains between Bengaluru airport station and Bengaluru City Railway Station, Cantonment Station, Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka with tickets priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operated the shuttle bus service for the station.
The new MEMU trains offer advantages over conventional trains including higher average speed and lower maintenance cost as well as environmental benefits, say SWR officials. “Last time DEMU trains were poorly patronised, perhaps due to Covid. This time we have increased the frequency and timings have been firmed up in consultation with Bengaluru Airport Authorities. Therefore, we expect a better response,” SWR’s chief public relations officer Aneesh Hegde said. “We also appeal to the public to patronise it. It is way cheaper and an environment-friendly transport system,” the SWR official said.
The five trains on the airport route are:
1. Train No. 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru. The train will have stops at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Railway Station in both directions.
06531 – KSR Bengaluru- 4.55 am, KIA halt- 6.10 am, Devanahalli- 6.20 am
06532 – Devanahalli- 7.50 pm, KIA- 7.58 pm, KSR Bengaluru- 9.20 pm
2. Train No. 06533/06534 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – KIA Railway Station. The train will have stoppages at Yelahanka and KIA.
06533 – Devanahalli- 6.30 am, KIA halt- 6.38 am, Yelahanka- 7 am
06534 – Yelahanka- 7.45 am, KIA halt- 8.03 am
3. Train No. 06535/06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU. The train will have stops at Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
06535 – Devanahalli- 8.50 am, KIA halt- 8.57 am, Bengaluru Cantonment – 10.10 am
06536 – Cantonment- 12.20 pm, KIA halt- 1.20 pm, Devanahalli – 1.40 pm
4. Train No. 06537/06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli. The train will have stops at KIA Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
06537 – Devanahalli- 2 pm, KIA halt- 2.07 pm, Bengaluru Cantonment- 3.15 pm
06538 – Bengaluru Cantonment- 4 pm, KIA halt- 5.14 pm, Devanahalli- 5.25 pm
5. Train No. 06539/06540 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Devanahalli. The train will have stops at KIA Railway Station in both directions. The train will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment in both directions.
06539 – Devanahalli- 5.50 pm, KIA halt- 5.58 pm, Yelahanka- 6.20 pm
06540 – Yelahanka- 7.15 pm, KIA halt- 7.37 pm, Devanahalli- 7.45 pm
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players
Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi’s release date announced with poster of Karthi’s Vanthiyathevan
Delhi: Former BSF cook, a serial offender, held for cheating people of Rs 100 crore
Monkeypox: Alarm bells ring as cases spread across the world
Lulo Rose: Rare pink diamond, likely the largest in 300 years, discovered in Angola
Man held in Mumbai for slitting girlfriend’s throat over suspected affair