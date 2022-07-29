scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport

Officials said they have arranged for better frequency and improved timings to ensure that the new services are more popular among the public than it was after the initial launch last year.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 29, 2022 2:40:36 pm
The South Western Railway has announced the operation of five Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from KSR Bengaluru/Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Friday at a maximum cost of Rs 35. (

The South Western Railway (SWR) is hoping that an increase in the frequency and fixed times for trains to Bengaluru International Airport will make the new train services introduced on Friday more popular than it was in 2021, when the services to the airport had to be scrapped after four months due to abysmal ridership amid the Covid crisis.

The South Western Railway has announced the operation of five Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from KSR Bengaluru/Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Friday at a maximum cost of Rs 35.

The airport railway station is located around 3.5 km from the airport and passengers have to rely on shuttle bus services to get to the air terminal. Connectivity was a major hindrance in 2021 leading to the suspension of the services after four months.

“The frequency of MEMUs will be six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday. The cost of the ticket is between Rs 30-35. MEMUs are electric multiple unit trains that serve short and medium-distance routes at an average speed of 50 km/hr,” the SWR said Thursday.

Last year in January, the SWR started DEMU (Diesel Electric) train services to Bengaluru International Airport, but the services had to be shut down in April when a Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. There was also very low usage of the train services with just around 20 people buying tickets every day. The services resulted in only 2,098 tickets being sold between January 4 and April 20, 2021, and earning SWR a revenue of Rs 20,830.

SWR operated ten trains between Bengaluru airport station and Bengaluru City Railway Station, Cantonment Station, Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka with tickets priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operated the shuttle bus service for the station.

The new MEMU trains offer advantages over conventional trains including higher average speed and lower maintenance cost as well as environmental benefits, say SWR officials. “Last time DEMU trains were poorly patronised, perhaps due to Covid. This time we have increased the frequency and timings have been firmed up in consultation with Bengaluru Airport Authorities. Therefore, we expect a better response,” SWR’s chief public relations officer Aneesh Hegde said. “We also appeal to the public to patronise it. It is way cheaper and an environment-friendly transport system,” the SWR official said.

The five trains on the airport route are:

1. Train No. 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru. The train will have stops at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Railway Station in both directions.

06531 – KSR Bengaluru- 4.55 am, KIA halt- 6.10 am, Devanahalli- 6.20 am
06532 – Devanahalli- 7.50 pm, KIA- 7.58 pm, KSR Bengaluru- 9.20 pm

2. Train No. 06533/06534 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – KIA Railway Station. The train will have stoppages at Yelahanka and KIA.

06533 – Devanahalli- 6.30 am, KIA halt- 6.38 am, Yelahanka- 7 am
06534 – Yelahanka- 7.45 am, KIA halt- 8.03 am

3. Train No. 06535/06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU. The train will have stops at Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.

06535 – Devanahalli- 8.50 am, KIA halt- 8.57 am, Bengaluru Cantonment – 10.10 am
06536 – Cantonment- 12.20 pm, KIA halt- 1.20 pm, Devanahalli – 1.40 pm

4. Train No. 06537/06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli. The train will have stops at KIA Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.

06537 – Devanahalli- 2 pm, KIA halt- 2.07 pm, Bengaluru Cantonment- 3.15 pm
06538 – Bengaluru Cantonment- 4 pm, KIA halt- 5.14 pm, Devanahalli- 5.25 pm

5. Train No. 06539/06540 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Devanahalli. The train will have stops at KIA Railway Station in both directions. The train will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment in both directions.

06539 – Devanahalli- 5.50 pm, KIA halt- 5.58 pm, Yelahanka- 6.20 pm
06540 – Yelahanka- 7.15 pm, KIA halt- 7.37 pm, Devanahalli- 7.45 pm

