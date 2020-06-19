Covid-19 impact: Outbound baggage to get ultraviolet treatment at Bengaluru airport

The outbound baggage corner with ultraviolet (UV) treatment. (Express Photo) The outbound baggage corner with ultraviolet (UV) treatment. (Express Photo)

In a move to enhance passenger and staff safety in Karnataka in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will now scan outbound baggage with ultraviolet (UV) treatment.

“Two custom-designed UV tunnels have been created to disinfect trolleys after every use. These tunnels are located at a cordoned-off area of the Terminal,” a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

Furthermore, the authorities have also planned to use an ultra-low volume spray treatment for check-in bags to ensure all outbound passenger baggage is sanitised before being boarded to the aircraft.

BIAL had earlier initiated various measures to ensure social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, fumigation of the Terminal, and a contactless F&B experience, days prior to domestic flights resuming operations after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state.

As many as 456 units of tabletop hand sanitiser and 107 units of sensor-based hand sanitisers have been placed across the terminal as part of various safety measures initiated.

When enquired about the same, BIAL officials added that sanitisation of high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces are done every thirty minutes manually without disrupting the flow of passengers.

“All high-traffic areas are sanitised once in three hours using ULV machines – eight times a day. Washrooms across the airport premises are sanitised on a regular basis with dedicated manpower, irrespective of the frequency of use,” officials claimed.

However, the airport continues to see a reduced passenger footfall even though the contactless process has hastened the check-in process than usual.

As per the statistics previously shared by BIAL for the year 2018-19, the daily average number of domestic passengers handled by the airport amounted to over 78,000 – including both departures and arrivals. This has seen a major dip, as expected, with a decrease in the number of flights operated daily due to the lockdown. The average daily passenger count since operations resumed is just above 10,000.

