Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 operational from today; all domestic airlines to be moved in by March end

Operations at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will start Sunday, the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. Star Air will be the first domestic airline to take off towards Kalaburgi from KIA’s Terminal 2, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal 2 of the airport on November 11 last year.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said T2 would have one airline operationally ready over the period of the next few months, every 15-30 days. “By the end of March this year, we aim to operationalise all the domestic airlines that have moved to T2. During this phase we also aim to achieve operational stability because T2 is a large and complex infrastructure with many interconnected and moving parts,” said Marar.

He added, “By the early part of next financial year, we aim to move all the international airlines as well to T2 and by the middle of this year, the new terminal will be fully operational and running.”

Spread across a built-up area of 255000 square metre, Terminal 2, for which planning began in 2018, is equipped to handle at least 25 million flyers annually. Phase 1 of Terminal 2 was built at the cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

Once Phase 2 is ready, airport officials said, the terminal can handle 20 million more flyers. Combining Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, the airport will be able to handle at least 65 million flyers annually, added the officials.