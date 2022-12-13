Now experience Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 on metaverse

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Tuesday announced the first phase launch of BLR Metaport, a platform to experience Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) on the metaverse.

The metaverse is a shared virtual space that is hyper-realistic, immersive and interactive, thanks to the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology.

Built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon, BLR Metaport offers an immersive, three-dimensional (3D) virtual experience of the newly-launched T2 at the Bengaluru airport. Interested travellers and the public can log on to http://www.blrmetaport.com and virtually tour and navigate the new terminal using their phone or other smart devices.

A 3D interface will offer customers new ways to interact with the airport, such as checking into flights, navigating terminals, shopping, and social aspects like connecting with other travellers, according to a BIAL statement.

BIAL’s chief strategy and development officer Satyaki Raghunath said, “This is our first foray into the world of Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and we aim to delight travellers with a unique, immersive, and virtual experience.”

BLR Metaport is built on the fundamentals of decentralisation, where control and decision-making are transferred from a centralised entity to a distributed network, the statement said.

“It uses polygon blockchain for users to trade digital assets seamlessly. These digital assets could be digital artwork at BLR Metaport, certificates that are given for completing various industry-related training courses, collectables, utility and commemorative NFTs. In the future, BLR Metaport aims to enable users to shop from different brands remotely,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 inaugurated the T2 terminal, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.