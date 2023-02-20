All you need to know about the commuting options to Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2

After the start of AirAsia India and Star Air operations from the recently opened Terminal 2, the Bangalore International Airport Ltd on Monday issued a passenger advisory detailing the commuting options.

The airport authorities have directed the domestic passengers of AirAsia or Star Air to check their tickets and ensure they arrive at the correct terminal. When booking app-based taxis to reach T2, passengers are instructed to look for Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2.

“T1 and T2 are within the same airport campus at a distance of approximately 600m, and complimentary airport shuttle bus services are available 24X7 at a regular frequency between the two terminals,” the statement said.

Complimentary shuttle services to T2 are available from two points at T1, including the inner lane at the departures zone next to the Relay outlet, and at the kerbside (near Arrivals) before Aster Clinic. At T2, complimentary shuttle services are available from the inner lane at pick-up points P16 and P17 at the arrivals zone.

“All modes of transportation currently operational for T1 are also available for T2. These include airport taxis, app-based taxis, BMTC buses, KSRTC buses and private cars. Parking is also available at the arrivals level of T2,” the statement read.

The authorities have also announced the helpline numbers to further guide the passengers: +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) +91-80-22012001 and +91-80-66785555.

For airline-related queries, please contact:

Star Air on +91-22-50799555 or email: CustomerCare@starair.in

AirAsia India on +91-80-46662222/+91-80-67662222 or https://www.airasia.co.in/support