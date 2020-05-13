Bengaluru airport steps up hygiene practices, gears up to welcome passengers

Self check-in kiosks set up at the BLR Airport. (Express photo) Self check-in kiosks set up at the BLR Airport. (Express photo)

As part of various steps taken towards ensuring a safe commute for passengers in a post-lockdown scenario, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has stepped up hygiene practices followed at the terminal.

According to officials at the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — which handles operations at BLR Airport — a slew of measures have been introduced prior to operations resuming as lockdown relaxations are expected.

“The measures taken include ways to ensure social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, fumigation of the Terminal, and a contactless F&B experience to ensure travellers pass through the Airport as safely and securely as possible,” a BIAL spokesperon said.

New signage to create awareness, seats rearranged to ensure social distancing

To maintain social distancing at the terminal and during boarding and deboarding, BIAL has rearranged and marked seatings, including those at F&B outlets. At security checkpoints, additional separation is marked and will be managed by BIAL staff.

“Extra signage, including floor, seating, digital, and standees have been installed across the Airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance. Social distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, thermal screening will continue in collaboration with the Airport Health Officer (APHO) and state health department for all arriving and departing passengers, as per the protocols issued by the Centre and the state.

BIAL officials added that employees will undergo regular screening, both at the beginning and end of shifts. “Efforts are underway to minimise wait time and avoid crowding at the kerb,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers to be encouraged to bring boarding passes

To ensure queues and to avoid contact with high-contact areas, BIAL plans to encourage passengers to use online check-in and bring an electronic or printed boarding pass with them.

However, officials clarified that passengers will also have the facility of printing boarding passes at the Departure Gates or inside the terminal.

The staff will also ensure that the Aarogya Setu app is downloaded by each passenger before they enter the terminal.

Further, BIAL claims to have placed hand sanitisers at nearly 500 locations across the Terminal. “Face masks are now mandatory at all public places, including the Airport. Passengers would be able to purchase both sanitiser and masks at BLR Airport,” officials said.

Sealed, tamper-proof packaging for all F&B items, staff to wear PPE kits

To maintain hygiene across food and beverage outlets in the airport, BIAL plans to ensure the use of masks and gloves during food preparations.

To minimise contact, a contactless solution with three main components has been developed. “Passengers will have access to a contactless menu, contactless ordering, and contactless payment, all done via a kiosk or a mobile app,” officials said.

A similar system will be in place for retail and duty-free products as purchase will take an online route. According to BIAL officials, passengers would be able to order a product online and choose the option to collect it at their place of choice.

“With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of actions to protect passengers and minimise exposure from the transmission of the virus when the airport reopens,” Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL told Indianexpress.com

Deep-cleaning and sanitisation drives, regular disinfection processes, and ensuring medial support provided by experienced emergency medical experts with adequate equipment are among other features planned by the airport.

