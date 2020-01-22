Coronavirus: Bengaluru airport starts thermal screening of fliers from Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated Thermal Screening for passengers arriving from Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated Thermal Screening for passengers arriving from Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has started thermal screening of passengers coming from Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated Thermal Screening for passengers arriving from mainland China and Hong Kong following the threat of the Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) which has spread in Wuhan, Hubei province of China.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said, “Bengaluru Airport has no direct flight connecting the affected cities in China. However, BIAL has taken precautionary measures to manage cases related to the Novel Corona Virus. Based on the guidelines received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, BIAL has set up a helpdesk at International Arrivals. Thermal screening of passengers from Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur has started today.”

Earlier, in a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “Thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken. Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras to be made at these airports. Airlines staff to bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.”

Coronaviruses are a specific family of viruses, with some causing less-severe damage such as common cold, and others causing respiratory and intestinal diseases. The latest outbreak in Wuhan has led to pneumonia-like symptoms in patients.

According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest links to the seafood market.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd