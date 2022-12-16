scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Bengaluru airport introduces special services for persons with reduced mobility

Besides, the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative introduced at Bengaluru airport is designed to discreetly help passengers with hidden disabilities, like diabetes or anxiety, to navigate public places.

Entry Gate-5 at Departures will be open for wheelchair users and PRMs. Such passengers can now utilise designated drop-off space at Lane-1 at Departures. (Express photo)
In an effort towards inclusive hospitality, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru introduced special services for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and those with hidden disabilities on Thursday, officials said.

The initiatives are particularly for persons using wheelchairs or those with reduced mobility and visually impaired individuals. Entry Gate-5 at Departures will be open for wheelchair users and PRMs. Such passengers can now utilise designated drop-off space at Lane-1 at Departures. They can also request priority check-in and a spot in the designated security check lane. For the ease of visually impaired travellers, the airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments. In fact, recently, Bengaluru airport also inaugurated Mitti Café, the airport’s first cafe managed by people with disabilities and which is operational 24 hours.

Bengaluru airport is now also a Sunflower Airport. The globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative introduced at the airport is designed to discreetly help passengers with hidden disabilities to navigate public places. Hidden disabilities do not have physical signs and may not be obvious. For example, a person with anxiety, diabetes or other such conditions is considered a person with a hidden disability.

Under the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, the airport has introduced the Sunflower Lanyard. Any individual who may need additional support from the airport staff may opt to pick up the lanyard from the Care by BLR service kiosks. With this lanyard, such persons can identify themselves for the airport staff to approach them and help them.

In addition to this, some employees at Bengaluru airport are now trained in sign language to help passengers with hearing and speech disabilities. The staff will also offer additional support, such as extending their time and assisting in guiding them through airport procedures.

Additionally, complimentary buggy services are available at the kerbside and at Arrivals Exit Gate-A5 (next to the baggage reclaim area). Spacious pathways, wheelchair-accessible water fountains, wheelchair-friendly facilities and hospitable lounging places are other additional features at the terminal.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:02:44 pm
