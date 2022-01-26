59-yr-old Bengaluru resident arrested on charges of smuggling heroin

The Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Tuesday said it has arrested a 59-year-old Bengaluru resident on charges of smuggling a heroin consignment worth Rs 5.3 crore.

The officials refrained from sharing the name of the accused as the probe was still in progress. They said that the commissionerate intercepted a courier shipment on Sunday based on inputs from the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU). A total of 754 gram of heroin was seized during the raid. The importer of the said consignment was arrested with the help of officers from Bengaluru City Customs (Preventive).

An official said that the accused had worked in several countries and his job was to hand over the narcotic consignment to a party in Delhi. The man was specifically chosen for his age and communication skills, the official said. The local court has remanded him in judicial custody.