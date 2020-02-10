Coronavirus: 150 people under observation in Karnataka

15,651 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru till date. (Photo/BIAL) 15,651 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru till date. (Photo/BIAL)

As many as 150 people with a travel history from corona-affected countries have been kept under close observation, officials from Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare Service said on Monday.

“While 143 are under home isolation, 4 Chinese passengers have left the country, and 3 are admitted in a selected isolation hospital in the state,” health department officials told Indianexpress.com.

According to Communicable Diseases Wing Joint Director D G Prakash Kumar, a total of 104 samples with symptoms of the epidemic have been sent for testing. “While 88 of them have been reported as negative, the results of the rest are awaited,” he said.

Meanwhile, 15,651 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru till date in which only three passengers showed a travel history to Wuhan, the central Chinese city which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The health department has also advised citizens to immediately contact 104 Arogya Sahyavani (call centre) or health authorities if they showed any symptoms of the virus.

“In case any person with a recent travel history to China and other affected countries have developed any symptoms, they are requested to be home isolated,” a media bulletin from the department read.

Several public service announcements are also being made on a daily basis in public places across the state, including in Namma Metro stations in capital city Bengaluru.

#CoronaVirus: In Bengaluru, metro stations display public service announcements in a bid to help citizens avoid panic.

Earlier, after confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka health and family welfare department has put four border districts — Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — on high alert.

